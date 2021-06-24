EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,149. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -183.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,617 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

