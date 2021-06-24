Davis Selected Advisers Sells 10,120 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $58,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 184,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,327. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

