Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 169,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,129. The company has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.