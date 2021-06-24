Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CFO Sells $31,044.44 in Stock

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Escalade stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,412. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Escalade during the first quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Escalade by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Escalade during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price target on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

