The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $384,048.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTC stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $107.62. 11,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.83.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at $238,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Toro by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 15.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 50,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

