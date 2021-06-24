Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.02 Million

Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report $50.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.90 million to $54.26 million. DHT reported sales of $202.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 76,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DHT by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DHT by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after buying an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

