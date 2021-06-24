Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU):

6/18/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

6/16/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/7/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/25/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $18.70 to $18.10. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.60 to $20.10. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

EDU stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 1,284,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,111,223. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

