TPG RE Finance Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,387 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,195% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

