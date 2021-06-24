Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,080 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,364% compared to the typical daily volume of 347 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 11,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,705. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.