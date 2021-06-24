$5.20 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $5.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17,233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $56.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.48 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 171,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

