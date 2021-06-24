-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 171,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,355. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.