Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.07 Million

Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post $205.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.77 million. ProPetro reported sales of $106.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $830.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after acquiring an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.10. 37,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

