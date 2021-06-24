The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $230,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.27. 185,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,544. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $115.04 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.