Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

