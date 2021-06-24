BetterBetting Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00618531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

