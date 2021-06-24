NativeCoin (N8V) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $11,581.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033260 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00035338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N8VUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.