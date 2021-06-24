Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $190.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.52 million and the highest is $192.90 million. CarGurus reported sales of $94.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,683 over the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. 47,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,693. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

