Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-8.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.68. The stock had a trading volume of 107,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,107. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

