J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,798. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

