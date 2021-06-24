Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY remained flat at $$34.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

