Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,021. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

