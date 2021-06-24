Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$57.00 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.08.

Shares of HDI stock traded up C$8.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.90. 321,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,300. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$15.12 and a 52-week high of C$38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.69.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

