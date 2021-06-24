Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$57.00 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.08.
Shares of HDI stock traded up C$8.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.90. 321,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,300. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$15.12 and a 52-week high of C$38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.69.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
