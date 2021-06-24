DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $147.03 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $8,157.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $147.03 or 0.00421789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00099551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00161477 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,888.83 or 1.00087936 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.