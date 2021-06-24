Refinable Price Down 24.8% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00099551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00161477 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,888.83 or 1.00087936 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.