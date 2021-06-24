Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 72,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,302. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

