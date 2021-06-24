Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Galapagos by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49. Galapagos has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

