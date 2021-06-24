Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.82 million.Quantum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-0.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QMCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 30,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

