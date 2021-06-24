Accenture (ACN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2021 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/23/2021 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

6/15/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $313.00 to $329.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.37. 120,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,838. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.96. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.