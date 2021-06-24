Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 956.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,735 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $77,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $217.50. 123,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.50. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

