PlayGame Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $400,137.94 and approximately $7,256.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00055030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.22 or 0.00616897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.