Skrumble Network (SKM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $95,586.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00055030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.22 or 0.00616897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

