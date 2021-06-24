Brokerages Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,599. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $583.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.76.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

