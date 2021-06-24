St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,227.78 ($16.04).

STJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:STJ traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,497 ($19.56). The stock had a trading volume of 780,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,147. The company has a market cap of £8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,386.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67).

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total transaction of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,252 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,547.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

