Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $23.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.36 million and the highest is $23.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $96.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,029,579 shares of company stock valued at $205,457,935 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.