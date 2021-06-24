Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

