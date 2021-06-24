salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,922 shares of company stock worth $56,960,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

