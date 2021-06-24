Davis Selected Advisers Has $342.66 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,434,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645,957 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $342,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

