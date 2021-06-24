Po.et (POE) Market Cap Reaches $341,259.50

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Po.et has a market cap of $341,259.50 and $465.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00617816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

