CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.