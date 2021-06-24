Helix (HLIX) Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $105,699.65 and approximately $22.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005002 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002150 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars.

