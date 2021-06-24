Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $130.60. 93,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,111. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.