Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 151,829 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,838,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 151,829 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,425,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.08. The company had a trading volume of 397,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The firm has a market cap of $975.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $343.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

