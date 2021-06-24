Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.18.
Shares of ULTA traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.20. 37,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,376. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.59.
In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,018 shares of company stock worth $257,351,001 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
