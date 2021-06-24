Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.20. 37,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,376. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,018 shares of company stock worth $257,351,001 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.