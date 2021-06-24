Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 159,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,294,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

ASXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.