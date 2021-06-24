NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NextGen Healthcare also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 6,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,897. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

