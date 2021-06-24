Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.07. 6,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.86. Saia has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.