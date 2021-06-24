Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.