Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.84. The company had a trading volume of 202,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.72 and a 1 year high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

