Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $112,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,102. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.