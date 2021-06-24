Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,534. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

